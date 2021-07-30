WebXtra: Surge of Covid Patients at Titus Regional Medical

MT. PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas hospitals have seen an upsurge in covid cases, creating a stress on resources, manpower and even hospital beds.

KLTV’s Bob Hallmark spoke with Titus Regional Medical Center CEO Terry Scoggin about the rise in cases. Scoggin said “we’ve been running about 2-3 positive hospitalizations over the last couple weeks, but this week we saw a turn. We went home on Monday, Tuesday night and we had 5 in the hospital, come back the next morning and we have 11, and we’ve hit our high of 13 hospitalized patients this week. Today we are sitting at 12 hospitalized patients.”

Scoggin also he believes this is the Delta variant., but it’s difficult to know for sure due to the test results taking 4-6 weeks to verify the variant type. The delta doesn’t have as high of a hospitalizations rates as previous variants, but the Titus Regional Medical Center is still seeing deaths.

