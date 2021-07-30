East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Comedy troupe Card 53 returns to Liberty Hall

By Jeff Chavez
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jamey Whitley of Card 53 spoke with KLTV’s Jeff Chavez about their upcoming performance Saturday night at Liberty Hall in Tyler.

When asked what the show will be like Whitley replied he didn’t know “and that’s the great thing about improv comedy.”

Whitley said the group of improv comedians had to take a break from performing because of the pandemic, but have added some members and got back on the stage even stronger.

Tickets can be found for the Saturday 8 p.m. show for $20 on their website, card53.com.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

