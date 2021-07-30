WebXtra: Comedy troupe Card 53 returns to Liberty Hall

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jamey Whitley of Card 53 spoke with KLTV’s Jeff Chavez about their upcoming performance Saturday night at Liberty Hall in Tyler.

When asked what the show will be like Whitley replied he didn’t know “and that’s the great thing about improv comedy.”

Whitley said the group of improv comedians had to take a break from performing because of the pandemic, but have added some members and got back on the stage even stronger.

Tickets can be found for the Saturday 8 p.m. show for $20 on their website, card53.com.

