Wanted: Police identify suspect in road rage killing of 17-year-old Astros fan

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Friday identified Gerald Wayne Williams, 34, as the suspect in the July 6 road rage killing of David Castro, 17, a Houston Astros fan struck by gunfire on his way home after a game.

Williams is wanted on a warrant charging murder and authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

The slain teenager’s father, Paul Castro, said the shooting happened after he made a non-threatening hand gesture at Williams, who had tried to merge in his lane in heavy traffic after an Astros game.

Williams allegedly pursued Castro’s pickup truck and then fired several rounds at the truck, fatally striking the 17-year-old.

If you have information on Williams’ whereabouts, call Houston Police Homicide at 713-308-3600. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling 713-222-TIPS.

