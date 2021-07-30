Trinity County Sheriff: In hot pursuit of sexual predator after locating campsite

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Sheriff Woody Wallace was live on Facebook saying officers are back in “hot pursuit” of the alleged sexual predator, Scott Colley.

Wallace said a constable discovered a campsite 40 to 50 yards behind a house where Colley left behind a shotgun, that had been described by a witness.

The sheriff said attack and tracking dogs were brought back to the area of Winding Creek and Lake L subdivision and warned to keep children inside while dogs are hunting.

If you have information please contact the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 936-639-TIPS(8477). Crimestoppers is offering a $1000 reward.

