Texas congressman sworn in after beating Trump-backed rival
Texas Republican Jake Ellzey is the newest member of the U.S. House
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Texas Republican Jake Ellzey is the newest member of the U.S. House. Ellzey was sworn into office Friday after winning a special election from a congressional district near Dallas.
He defeated Susan Wright, the widow of Rep. Ron Wright, who died in February after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Ellzey’s victory came despite Susan Wright’s support from former President Donald Trump.
After he was sworn in, Ellzey pledged to serve in Congress with “quiet professionalism.”
He also held a moment of silence for Ron Wright, who died in February just weeks into his second congressional term.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.