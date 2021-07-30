East Texas Now Business Break
Rusk County deputies arrest man, juvenile who allegedly shot at people in another vehicle

Anthony Muench (Source: Rusk County jail website)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 19-year-old man and a juvenile. Thursday in connection with allegations that they exchanged gunfire with people in another vehicle on State Highway 42.

One of the suspects was Anthony Tomas Muench, 19. He is still being held in the Rusk County jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces. His bond amount has been set at $1,500 for the marijuana charge.

According to a post on the Rusk County Sheriff Facebook page, RCSO deputies responded to a call about an aggravated assault at about 4 p.m. Thursday. The 911 caller also told the dispatcher that two vehicles were speeding south on SH 42, and their occupants were shooting at each other.

A short time later, the RCSO deputies found one of the vehicles. The vehicle, which was occupied by five people, including juveniles, had bullet holes in it and a flat tire.

Law enforcement officers located the two suspects a short time later. One was identified as Muench, and the other was a juvenile. Both suspects were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“This also is an ongoing investigation, and when information can be released, it will,” the Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

