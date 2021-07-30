East Texas Now Business Break
Report: Lufkin officer draws gun to stop hammer attack on mailman

Lee Johnson, 53, of Lufkin
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man was arrested by Lufkin police for allegedly threatening to assault a mailman with a hammer.

According to the arrest report, Thursday at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Oleta St. where Lee Johnson, 53, of Lufkin was “hollering” at the mailman who was at the other end of the street.

Johnson was holding a “black-handled rusted metal claw hammer clenched tightly in his hand” and was instructed several times to put the hammer down but refused, according to the officer’s statement.

The arrest report said Johnson continued yelling that he did not threaten anyone telling officers to get off his property still wielding the hammer in his hand. The officer pointed his pistol in Johnson’s direction, eventually, Johnson threw the hammer through the open door of his residence.

The mailman told police he had been threatened for about the last four months, Johnson had chased him across the street and came after him yelling threats numerous times, according to the arrest report.

Johnson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on a $20,000 bond.

