Odessa woman accused of murdering her husband shot, captured in Mexico

Clara Jassmin Ledward, 29.
Clara Jassmin Ledward, 29.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A woman wanted for murdering her husband earlier this year has been arrested in Mexico.

Clara Ledward, 29, has been charged with Murder, a first-degree felony, and Tampering with Physical Evidence, a third-degree felony.

According to the Odessa Police Department, Ledward was shot and taken into custody by Mexican authorities in Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexico on Thursday.

Ledward has since been extradited to Brewster County for medical care. She is now in the custody of the Odessa Police Department at an Alpine hospital.

An arrest warrant was issued for Ledward back in May for the murder of 24-year-old Jacob Ledward.

During the investigation, police learned that she had fled to Mexico.

Jacob Ledward, 24.
Jacob Ledward, 24.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

