Neches ISD administrator makes court appearance

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A school administrator who last year was employed as an elementary school principal at Neches ISD made an appearance in court Friday to fight criminal charges.

Kimberlyn Ann Snider, 49, of Neches, is charged with five counts of official oppression and tampering with evidence. Her criminal indictment lists five different people whom she allegedly subjected “to detention that the defendant knew was unlawful ... acting under color of her employment as a public servant, namely Neches Elementary Principal.” She was arrested on the charge in February.

In court Friday, Snider’s attorney argued on a motion to quash her indictment. Steven Green said the indictments do not give enough notice of Snider’s accusations and they would like to know what false statement the indictment alleges Snider made.

Judge Deborah Evans did not make a decision on the motion but said she planned to do so before the next hearing on Aug. 27.

Snider’s certification status is under review by the Texas Education Agency. Her job position at Neches ISD is also pending.

