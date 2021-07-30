East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Neches ISD administrator makes court appearance

Neches ISD administrator Kimberlyn Snider made an appearance in court Friday.
Neches ISD administrator Kimberlyn Snider made an appearance in court Friday.(KLTV)
By Justin Honore
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A school administrator who last year was employed as an elementary school principal at Neches ISD made an appearance in court Friday to fight criminal charges.

Kimberlyn Ann Snider, 49, of Neches, is charged with five counts of official oppression and tampering with evidence. Her criminal indictment lists five different people whom she allegedly subjected “to detention that the defendant knew was unlawful ... acting under color of her employment as a public servant, namely Neches Elementary Principal.” She was arrested on the charge in February.

In court Friday, Snider’s attorney argued on a motion to quash her indictment. Steven Green said the indictments do not give enough notice of Snider’s accusations and they would like to know what false statement the indictment alleges Snider made.

Judge Deborah Evans did not make a decision on the motion but said she planned to do so before the next hearing on Aug. 27.

Snider’s certification status is under review by the Texas Education Agency. Her job position at Neches ISD is also pending.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin County officials are working to remove a machine and trailer from Lake Cypress.
Divers work to pull newly discovered machine, trailer out of Lake Cypress
Texas Teachers Association president says governor ‘definitely overstepping’ on masks
Texas Teachers Association president calls on Gov. Abbott to allow school districts to issue mask mandates as COVID-19 cases rise
60-year-old Patricia Eifert of Jasper, Texas
Mother shot to death inside recently purchased home in North Texas
600 block of Top Hill Drive
Man escapes south Tyler house fire
Realtor Jason Jones poses as Elvis to sell this listing.
SELL HOUSE ROCK: Elvis wants you to buy his Smith County real estate listing

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
WebXtra: Comedy troupe Card 53 returns to Liberty Hall
WebXtra: Comedy troupe Card 53 returns to Liberty Hall
WebXtra: Comedy troupe Card 53 returns to Liberty Hall
WebXtra: Comedy troupe Card 53 returns to Liberty Hall
Surge of Covid Patients at Titus Regional Medical
WebXtra: Surge of Covid Patients at Titus Regional Medical