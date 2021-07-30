Neal McCoy, Jo Dee Messina to perform for Angel Network benefit concert

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The 2021 East Texas Angel Network benefit concert will take place on September 25 at 7 p.m.

The event will happen at the Belcher Center in Longview.

The event raises money to help children and their families who suffer from life threatening or debilitating illnesses with medical bills and expenses.

Neal McCoy will be joined by Jo Dee Messina for the 27th annual benefit concert. Messina is a CMA Horizon award winner, an ACM Top New Female Vocalist winner, and a 2-time Grammy nominee.

