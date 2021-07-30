East Texas Now Business Break
Neal McCoy, Jo Dee Messina to perform for Angel Network benefit concert

Neal McCoy. (Source: KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The 2021 East Texas Angel Network benefit concert will take place on September 25 at 7 p.m.

The event will happen at the Belcher Center in Longview.

The event raises money to help children and their families who suffer from life threatening or debilitating illnesses with medical bills and expenses.

Neal McCoy will be joined by Jo Dee Messina for the 27th annual benefit concert. Messina is a CMA Horizon award winner, an ACM Top New Female Vocalist winner, and a 2-time Grammy nominee.

To purchase tickets to the event, click here.

