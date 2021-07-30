NBA Draft: Baylor’s Davion Mitchell selected by the Sacramento Kings, Butler by the Jazz
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor guard Davion Mitchell was selected by the Sacramento Kings with the ninth pick of the 2021 NBA draft.
Davion was a big contributor to the Bears’ national championship.
He is known for his lock-down defense, earning the nickname “off-night” because he makes everyone he guards have an off night.
Jared Butler was projected to be a first-round pick but fell to number 40, getting picked up by the Utah Jazz.
