NBA Draft: Baylor’s Davion Mitchell selected by the Sacramento Kings, Butler by the Jazz

Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) plays against Villanova during a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA...
Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) plays against Villanova during a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor guard Davion Mitchell was selected by the Sacramento Kings with the ninth pick of the 2021 NBA draft.

Davion was a big contributor to the Bears’ national championship.

He is known for his lock-down defense, earning the nickname “off-night” because he makes everyone he guards have an off night.

Jared Butler was projected to be a first-round pick but fell to number 40, getting picked up by the Utah Jazz.

