East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

MyPillow CEO shuns Fox for refusal to air ad

Mike Lindell has publicly promoted Trump’s false allegations of widespread voter fraud in the...
Mike Lindell has publicly promoted Trump’s false allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election he lost to President Joe Biden.(Source: Pool, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Fox News’ most visible advertisers, Mike Lindell and his MyPillow line of products, has pulled commercials from the network over a refusal to air an ad promoting discredited claims of election fraud.

Fox confirmed the moves on Friday, which were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Lindell’s face is well-known to Fox viewers. He told the Journal he spent $50 million last year advertising on Fox.

Lindell has publicly promoted Trump’s false allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election he lost to President Joe Biden and had sought to promote a symposium next month where some of the claims are to be presented.

“It’s unfortunate Mr. Lindell has chosen to pause his commercial time on Fox News given the level of success he’s experienced in building his brand through advertising on the number one cable news network,” Fox said in a statement.

A representative for Lindell did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin County officials are working to remove a machine and trailer from Lake Cypress.
Divers work to pull newly discovered machine, trailer out of Lake Cypress
Texas Teachers Association president says governor ‘definitely overstepping’ on masks
Texas Teachers Association president calls on Gov. Abbott to allow school districts to issue mask mandates as COVID-19 cases rise
60-year-old Patricia Eifert of Jasper, Texas
Mother shot to death inside recently purchased home in North Texas
600 block of Top Hill Drive
Man escapes south Tyler house fire
Realtor Jason Jones poses as Elvis to sell this listing.
SELL HOUSE ROCK: Elvis wants you to buy his Smith County real estate listing

Latest News

WebXtra: Comedy troupe Card 53 returns to Liberty Hall
WebXtra: Comedy troupe Card 53 returns to Liberty Hall
WebXtra: Comedy troupe Card 53 returns to Liberty Hall
WebXtra: Comedy troupe Card 53 returns to Liberty Hall
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft an NFL...
Judge agrees to destruction of Kraft massage parlor video
Neches ISD administrator Kimberlyn Snider made an appearance in court Friday.
Neches ISD administrator makes court appearance
Surge of Covid Patients at Titus Regional Medical
WebXtra: Surge of Covid Patients at Titus Regional Medical