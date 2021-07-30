Jarvis Christian college announces 110th birthday opportunities

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Jarvis Christian College has announced scholarship opportunities to complement its 110th birthday.

The school is holding a yearlong celebration and are focusing efforts to provide students with scholarships. The school is also looking to raise money and educate the public about the school.

Here is a tentative calendar of events:

August, 2021 – 110th Year Kick Off Event; Reflections of Early Founders and Pioneers

The 40s and 50s Decade Challenge

All Jarvis graduates, ex-students, faculty and staff of the 1940s and 1950s decade are challenged to give $110 or more for the 110th Year Celebration.

September, 2021 – The Jarvis Man Challenge and the 60s Decade

All Jarvis male graduates, ex-students, faculty and staff of the 1960s decade are challenged to give $110 or more for the 110th Year Celebration.

October, 2021 – Athletes Challenge and the 70s Decade; Jarvis Fest

All Jarvis athletes, faculty and staff of the 1970s decade are challenged to give $110 or more for the 110th Year Celebration.

Jarvis Fest – A UNCF Campus Giving Drive – Oct. 14th – 16th

November, 2021 – Religious Challenge and the 80s Decade

All clergy and churches, alumni, faculty and staff of the 1980s decade are challenged to give $110 or more to the 110th Year Celebration.

40 Under 40 Luncheon – Saturday, November 13th

December, 2021 – The 90s Decade Challenge

All Jarvis graduates, ex-students, faculty and staff of the 1990s decade are challenged to give $110 or more to the 110th Year Celebration.

January, 2022 – The 2000 Decade Challenge; Unity Prayer Breakfast

All Jarvis graduates, ex-students, faculty and staff of the 2000s decade are challenged to give $110 or more to the 110th Year Celebration.

Unity Prayer Breakfast - Saturday, January 15th

February, 2022 – The 2010 Decade plus the year 2021, and Sweetheart Challenge

All Jarvis graduates, ex-students, faculty and staff of the 2010 decade are challenged to give $110 or more to the 110th Year Celebration. All sweetheart couples who met at Jarvis and eventually married are challenged to give to the Celebration.

March, 2022 – The 110th Founders/Homecoming Celebration and the JCC Divas Challenge.

All Jarvis female graduates, ex-students, faculty and staff are challenged to give $110 or more to the 110th Celebration.

110th Founders/Homecoming – March 13th – 20th

110 Days of Giving – March 13th

April, 2022 – The Greek Challenge

All Jarvis Divine Nine organization members are challenged to give $110 or more to the 110th Year Celebration.

May, 2022 – The Educators Challenge

All Jarvis public/private school teachers and administrators are challenges to give $110 or more to the 110th Celebration.

Commencement, 2022 – Saturday, May 7, 2022

June, 2022 – 110 Days of Giving Concludes and the Golf-A-Thon

July, 2022 – Society of Givers Luncheon - TBA

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.