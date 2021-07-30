East Texas Now Business Break
Henderson woman identified as murder victim in Rusk County

(Rusk County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office released the victim’s name killed Tuesday evening.

Kristi Wilson Collier, 42 years of age from Henderson, was found at a residence on CR 232.

Coy Jake Jones, 39, was arrested following a manhunt in connection with Collier’s death.

Coy Jake Jones, 39
Coy Jake Jones, 39(Rusk County Sheriff's Office)

Jones has been charged with murder and is being held on a $1,000,000.00 bond at the Rusk County Jail.

Autopsy results have not been released according to the post on Facebook by Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.

Previous: Sheriff: Rusk County murder suspect captured after manhunt

