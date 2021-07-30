Harrison County deputies arrest 2 burglary suspects after vehicle pursuit ends in crash

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested two burglary suspects after an attempted traffic stop turned into a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash earlier this week.

Allison Brooke Berry, 39, of Springhill, Louisiana, is still being Harrison County jail. Her charges include theft of property between $2,500 and $30K, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two drug-related arrest warrants from Louisiana. Her bond amount has been set at $5,000 for the two Louisiana charges.

Anthony Ray Estess, 42, of Bossier City, Louisiana, is also still being held in the county jail o charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, theft of property $12,500 or more with a previous conviction and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond amounts have been set for his charges.

According to a press release, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office had been working closely with officers from the Longview Police Department as they looked for a vehicle that had been captured by video surveillance during a series of burglaries that occurred in the Hallsville area on 28.

After the vehicle description was sent out, a Longview PD officer spotted a vehicle matching that description at a motel on Highway 80. While HCSO deputies were on the way to the motel, the vehicle, which had two occupants left the motel parking lot.

HCSO deputies tried to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver sped up and attempted to flee toward Interstate 20, the press release stated.

“The vehicle driver exited from the interstate at Liberty City and attempted to re-enter the highway,” the press release stated. ‘The vehicle struck a tree, then drove into a culvert, thereby ending the pursuit.

HCSO deputies and LPD officers removed Estess, the driver, and Berry from the vehicle and arrested them. Inside the vehicle, law enforcement officers found several items that had allegedly been taken ruing the burglary the night before.

“As the deputies continued the investigation, it was discovered that truck had been stolen from Kaufman County a few days earlier,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.