WebXtra: Over $15,000 donated in back to school backpack drive in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A back to school backpack drive raised over $15,000 in supplies, delivered to each Jacksonville school campus on Thursday.

The supplies were delivered with cheerleaders, football players, teachers, committee members, and sponsors attending for the donation, making it similar to a pep rally. The Back to School Backpack Drive was organized by The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce Back To School Committee.

There was $12,281.09 donated in supplies. $2,730.00 donated in backpacks (400 backpacks), bringing the total to $15,011.09 donated this year. In addition to these donations, there will also be a photo of Walmart giving $2,500 grant to the Education Development Division Committee of the Chamber.

