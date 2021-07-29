East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Closed for 5 years, Cain Center in Athens reopening

By Justin Honore
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - After being closed for the past five years, the Cain Center in Athens is making its big return.

The center has been closed for five years and has been going under renovations. The new center will have many features both outdoors and indoors including pickle ball and tennis courts, frisbee golf, a multipurpose hall, a city council room, a fitness center and an indoor pool equipped with a lazy river, pool lanes, and a splash pad.

The center will also have an increase in bathroom facilities something that Cain Center director Chris Baker said was an issue in the past. He also says with new added features like an elevator the center will be accessible for everyone and will have something for everyone of all ages.

