Weather suspends Texas State Open 2nd round

TYLER, Texas (North Texas PGA) - Zach Bauchou seized the lead after 36-holes at the 51st Higginbotham Texas State Open. Bauchou fired a 4-under-par, 33-33-66 and took a one shot lead after the completion of the morning wave of tee times. He sits at 10-under-par overall. At 2:20 p.m. play was suspended due to inclimate weather. The heavy rainfall rendered the course unplayable for the rest of the afternoon. Play will resume at 8:00 a.m. Thursday.

After round two concludes tomorrow the field will be cut to the low 55 scores and ties. The projected cut currently sits at 2-under-par. Round three will begin at approximately 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Players will tee off of the 1st and 10th tees and play in groups of three. Pairings will be finalized after the completion of round two.

Bauchou of Stillwater, Oklahoma, is a former Oklahoma State player and earned second team All-American honors. “I was hitting my irons pretty well. Hitting a lot of greens, there’s a lot of par threes and you’re going to have to hit a lot of long irons and I was doing a good job of getting the ball on the green,” said Bauchou.

Holden Wisener (a) of Dallas, Texas, shot an impressive 8-under-par 62. This allowed him to rise 47 spots on the leaderboard and take control of second place and first place in the Amateur Division with a two day total of 9-under-par. “I was hitting the ball pretty good, missed a couple putts but I’m not gonna dwell on it. I shot a good round today and I’m happy and ready to go for the rest of the week,” said Wisener.

Wisener is also a former NTPGA Junior Tour member. He reflected on his time on the Junior Tour and said, “I started playing golf with the NTPGA when I was 6 and I made some lifelong friends. Some guys that are playing out here, some guys that are playing on tour. It’s been great for me and my development and has bred some great players, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”