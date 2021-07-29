East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Watson practices with Houston Texans on 1st day of camp

Deshaun Watson was on the field for the start of training camp with the Houston Texans on...
Deshaun Watson was on the field for the start of training camp with the Houston Texans on Wednesday.(Matt Patterson | AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) -Deshaun Watson was on the field for the start of training camp with the Houston Texans on Wednesday.

The future of the quarterback is uncertain after he asked for a trade in January before 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them in March. Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations, but no charges have been filed.

Watson wore his red No. 4 jersey over a gray hoodie with sweatpants as he went through individual drills with the rest of the quarterbacks as practice began on Wednesday.

He chatted with teammates and coaches during breaks in the action.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Coy Jones, Sr. in connection with a homicide...
Sheriff: Rusk County murder suspect captured after manhunt
Texas Teachers Association president says governor ‘definitely overstepping’ on masks
Texas Teachers Association president calls on Gov. Abbott to allow school districts to issue mask mandates as COVID-19 cases rise
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck overturns at ESE Loop 323 at Troup Hwy in Tyler
18-wheeler back upright at ESE Loop 323, Troup Hwy in Tyler, traffic clearing
San Antonio police say three young children told an officer that “Mommy's dead," then led the...
“Mommy’s dead”: 3 Texas kids lead police to bleeding mother
An ambulance is seen at the site of a plant leak in Laporte, Texas.
Texas chemical plant leak leaves 2 dead, 30 hospitalized

Latest News

ABC News’ Deputy Political Director discusses chances of passing infrastructure bill in Senate
Longview High School student Gowri Rangu
Longview High School student elected president of national student organization
WEBXTRA: TSA President
WEBXTRA: TSA President
ABC News’ Deputy Political Director discusses chances of passing infrastructure bill in Senate
ABC News’ Deputy Political Director discusses chances of passing infrastructure bill in Senate