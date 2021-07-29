East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WAC holds 1st media day since bringing back football

WAC media days
WAC media days
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KTRE) - The Western Athletic Conference held their first media day on Wednesday since bringing back football.

Athletic Director Jim Hurd talks to the media about various topics as the league welcomes back football that left after the 2012 season.

One thing programs are waiting on from the league is what COVID protocols will be for student athletes and if there will be fan restrictions.

Hurd said the leagues advisory committee is meeting at the same time as media day and they hope to have a policy soon for the universities.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Coy Jones, Sr. in connection with a homicide...
Sheriff: Rusk County murder suspect captured after manhunt
Texas Teachers Association president says governor ‘definitely overstepping’ on masks
Texas Teachers Association president calls on Gov. Abbott to allow school districts to issue mask mandates as COVID-19 cases rise
San Antonio police say three young children told an officer that “Mommy's dead," then led the...
“Mommy’s dead”: 3 Texas kids lead police to bleeding mother
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck overturns at ESE Loop 323 at Troup Hwy in Tyler
18-wheeler back upright at ESE Loop 323, Troup Hwy in Tyler, traffic clearing
An ambulance is seen at the site of a plant leak in Laporte, Texas.
Texas chemical plant leak leaves 2 dead, 30 hospitalized

Latest News

Dan Quinn
Cowboys looking for a better defense after subpar 2020
The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents voted 8-1 Wednesday to direct University...
Some Aggies excited to renew rivalry with UT after board of regents approve expansion vote
Texas A&M System Board of Regents vote to support SEC expansion
Texas A&M System Board of Regents vote to support SEC expansion
Cowboys Camp Dan Quinn
Cowboys Camp Dan Quinn