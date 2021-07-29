Trophy case among $12 million worth of damage in school fire

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - GW Carver school officials are still assessing the damage of Tuesday mornings fire, reflecting on its “history hallway” among the $12 million worth of damages.

“I don’t think I can begin to explain all that was lost,” Transformation Waco CEO Dr. Robin McDurham said.

“So many times someone on our staff will start to say something and they’ll stop and say no wait, that was lost in the fire,” McDurham recalled.

Principal Isaac Carrier visited the site Tuesday and found the schools history hallway to be gone.

“A lot of the trophies and awards and things were in that trophy case in that main hallway,” Carrier said. “All of those areas were completely destroyed. All that stuff is gone.”

He says the hallway featured a picture of the original school layout, a tribute to Carver himself and JJ Flewellen who was one of the first and longest tenured principals of the school.

He recalls a number of sports trophies that were inside, like the 1970 baseball state chapionship.

He also says there was memories from the 1967 World Fair in Canada that the Panther band performed in.

Carrier says they’re working to collect photos of the school and its impactful history but says they’ll never forget what was lost.

“That’s what memories are made of those things that are memorable. We can’t allow those moments to die just because the structure no longer exists the way that it did,” Carrier said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.