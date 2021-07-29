Trinity County Sheriff: Manhunt underway for registered sex offender who fled from law enforcement

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - UPDATE: Sheriff Woody Wallace said three felony warrants were issued for charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, and unlawful possession of firearm by felon.

Wallace said on his Facebook post, Colley was last seen with a loaded shotgun and repeated he is considered armed and dangerous.

Wallace explained that Colley got outside of the perimeter the sheriff’s office set up, and that the search using dogs has been delayed because “the dogs got overheated so they’re taking a break right now cooling off.”

Thursday morning the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help locating a registered sex offender.

According to a Facebook post, the manhunt began Thursday at 3:30 a.m., in the Lake L subdivision looking for Scott Colley a white male who is 55 years of age.

Colley is a registered sex offender and is armed and dangerous according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, last seen running from 2075 Winding Creek Drive.

Colley was last seen wearing blue jeans, a burnt orange t-shirt, and brown boots.

The sheriff’s office is asking that if you see him call 911 immediately.

