Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! It will be another hot day today as temperatures climb back into the middle 90s across area, of course it felt even hotter with heat index values well over 100 degrees so a Heat Advisory will go into effect from 12 PM to 7 PM today. Please continue to take this heat seriously and drink plenty of water. Showers and isolated thundershowers will be spotty throughout the day today before falling apart as the sun begins to set later this evening. Skies will remain partly to mostly clear overnight, and temperatures will remain warm and muggy, only dropping into the middle 70s by tomorrow morning. Rinse and repeat forecast for our Friday as highs climb back into the middle 90s with a few showers and thundershowers possible during the PM hours. It would not be a surprise if we continued to see heat advisories throughout the rest of the week as our afternoon temperatures steadily climb into the upper 90s by the weekend. Thankfully some relief is in sight as a weak cold front is still set to move into East Texas by Monday afternoon/evening. As the front nears the Red River, scattered showers and thunderstorms will have a much easier time forming before pushing south through East Texas during the second half of our Monday and potentially overnight into early Tuesday. Scattered rain chances remain in the forecast for our Tuesday afternoon before skies look to mostly dry out by the midpoint of the next workweek. Thanks to the cold front and scattered rain chances, expect temperatures to drop back down to slightly below average for a few days, mainly in the lower 90s.

