Thieves steal Eschberger Plumbing Company van, equipment worth thousands of dollars

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Last Thursday, thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of plumbing equipment from Eschberger Plumbing Company, including a company van, catalytic converters, and personal employee supplies. The van was found later that evening, completely torched in Cherokee County.

“That particular truck was a truck that we’ve got a 72-year-old Vietnam veteran who has been plumbing for over 50 years and every tool that he has ever acquired was stolen,” Rodney Eschberger Sr., owner of Eschberger Plumbing Company said.

“It’s sad. I feel sorry for the other guys, but we’ll buy them so new drills, and some new tools, and life will go on. But for him, he’ll never be able to replace some of these tools,” Eschberger said about the employee who had the equipment in the van that was set on fire.

The business has installed additional security cameras and are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the thieves.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.