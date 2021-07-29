East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Thieves steal Eschberger Plumbing Company van, equipment worth thousands of dollars

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Last Thursday, thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of plumbing equipment from Eschberger Plumbing Company, including a company van, catalytic converters, and personal employee supplies. The van was found later that evening, completely torched in Cherokee County.

“That particular truck was a truck that we’ve got a 72-year-old Vietnam veteran who has been plumbing for over 50 years and every tool that he has ever acquired was stolen,” Rodney Eschberger Sr., owner of Eschberger Plumbing Company said.

“It’s sad. I feel sorry for the other guys, but we’ll buy them so new drills, and some new tools, and life will go on. But for him, he’ll never be able to replace some of these tools,” Eschberger said about the employee who had the equipment in the van that was set on fire.

The business has installed additional security cameras and are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the thieves.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Coy Jones, Sr. in connection with a homicide...
Sheriff: Rusk County murder suspect captured after manhunt
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Texas Teachers Association president says governor ‘definitely overstepping’ on masks
Texas Teachers Association president calls on Gov. Abbott to allow school districts to issue mask mandates as COVID-19 cases rise
Pictured are Jesse Hasten (left) and Matthew Jones. (Source: Smith County sheriff's Office)
2 injured men arrested in Smith County after gunfight
San Antonio police say three young children told an officer that “Mommy's dead," then led the...
“Mommy’s dead”: 3 Texas kids lead police to bleeding mother

Latest News

WEBXTRA: SKILLZ camp
Students learn life skills at Judson Middle School camp
The Cherokee County Electric Cooperative Association says the new broadband service system will...
Cherokee County Electric Cooperative to provide more broadband opportunities in East Texas
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck overturns at ESE Loop 323 at Troup Hwy in Tyler
18-wheeler back upright at ESE Loop 323, Troup Hwy in Tyler, traffic still congested
Judy Akridge
Silver Alert issued for missing Longview woman last seen on W. Marshall