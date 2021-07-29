East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

SFA football promotes JaMarkus McFarland to assistant head coach

Coach JaMarkus McFarland
Coach JaMarkus McFarland(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin native JaMarkus McFarland has been promoted by the SFA Athletic Department to assistant head coach of the Lumberjack football team.

McFarland joined the program in 2019 as a coach with the defensive tackles. He also has been heavily involved with recruiting on the defensive side of the ball with the program bringing in Top 5 FCS recruiting classes in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

McFarland first made a name for himself at nearby Lufkin where he was heavily recruited before choosing to play with the Oklahoma Sooners. He was part of three Big 12 Championships. After his playing time was over he joined the Sooners program as a graduate assistant coach.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Coy Jones, Sr. in connection with a homicide...
Sheriff: Rusk County murder suspect captured after manhunt
Texas Teachers Association president says governor ‘definitely overstepping’ on masks
Texas Teachers Association president calls on Gov. Abbott to allow school districts to issue mask mandates as COVID-19 cases rise
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck overturns at ESE Loop 323 at Troup Hwy in Tyler
18-wheeler back upright at ESE Loop 323, Troup Hwy in Tyler, traffic clearing
San Antonio police say three young children told an officer that “Mommy's dead," then led the...
“Mommy’s dead”: 3 Texas kids lead police to bleeding mother
An ambulance is seen at the site of a plant leak in Laporte, Texas.
Texas chemical plant leak leaves 2 dead, 30 hospitalized

Latest News

Dan Quinn
Cowboys looking for a better defense after subpar 2020
The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents voted 8-1 Wednesday to direct University...
Some Aggies excited to renew rivalry with UT after board of regents approve expansion vote
WAC media days
WAC holds 1st media day since bringing back football
Texas A&M System Board of Regents vote to support SEC expansion
Texas A&M System Board of Regents vote to support SEC expansion