East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

SELL HOUSE ROCK: Elvis wants you to buy his Smith County real estate listing

Realtor Jason Jones poses as Elvis to sell this listing.
Realtor Jason Jones poses as Elvis to sell this listing.(Celia Ridley)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - Elvis is alive -- in a Smith County real estate showing.

The housing market is hot and this four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home in Flint appears to be a typical online showing at first. But click on the image gallery.

Elvis Presley, or one of his impersonators, makes his debut on the third image as he is taking a trash can out to the curb.

Elvis is in the building!
Elvis is in the building!(Celia Ridley)

Elvis appears in a few other photographs, posing in the yard, using the refrigerator and even sitting on the toilet.

The realtor is Jason Jones, who dresses as different characters in house listings. Jones works for Eighty8 Realty.

If you’re ready for Elvis to leave the building, the house is listed for $199,000.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Coy Jones, Sr. in connection with a homicide...
Sheriff: Rusk County murder suspect captured after manhunt
Texas Teachers Association president says governor ‘definitely overstepping’ on masks
Texas Teachers Association president calls on Gov. Abbott to allow school districts to issue mask mandates as COVID-19 cases rise
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck overturns at ESE Loop 323 at Troup Hwy in Tyler
18-wheeler back upright at ESE Loop 323, Troup Hwy in Tyler, traffic clearing
San Antonio police say three young children told an officer that “Mommy's dead," then led the...
“Mommy’s dead”: 3 Texas kids lead police to bleeding mother
An ambulance is seen at the site of a plant leak in Laporte, Texas.
Texas chemical plant leak leaves 2 dead, 30 hospitalized

Latest News

House fire in the 600 block of Top Hill Drive.
Firefighters respond to house fire in south Tyler
Franklin County officials are working to remove a machine and trailer from Lake Cypress.
Divers work to pull newly discovered machine, trailer out of Lake Cypress
ABC News’ Deputy Political Director discusses chances of passing infrastructure bill in Senate
Longview High School student Gowri Rangu
Longview High School student elected president of national student organization