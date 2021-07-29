SELL HOUSE ROCK: Elvis wants you to buy his Smith County real estate listing

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - Elvis is alive -- in a Smith County real estate showing.

The housing market is hot and this four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home in Flint appears to be a typical online showing at first. But click on the image gallery.

Elvis Presley, or one of his impersonators, makes his debut on the third image as he is taking a trash can out to the curb.

Elvis is in the building! (Celia Ridley)

Elvis appears in a few other photographs, posing in the yard, using the refrigerator and even sitting on the toilet.

The realtor is Jason Jones, who dresses as different characters in house listings. Jones works for Eighty8 Realty.

If you’re ready for Elvis to leave the building, the house is listed for $199,000.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.