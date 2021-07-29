Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Another Heat Advisory will be in effect for most of East Texas once again on Thursday. Heat Index values during the afternoon/early evening hours between 103-107 degrees and maybe a bit hotter in a few locations. Please continue to take this heat seriously and drink plenty of water. Skies will remain partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight, and temperatures will remain warm and muggy, only dropping into the middle 70s by morning. The forecast for our Thursday will be similar to Wednesday as highs climb back into the middle 90s with a few showers and thundershowers possible during the PM hours. It would not be a surprise if we continued to see heat advisories throughout the rest of the week as our afternoon temperatures steadily climb into the upper 90s by the weekend. Thankfully, some relief is in sight as a weak cold front is still set to move into East Texas by Monday afternoon/evening. As the front nears the Red River, scattered showers and thunderstorms will have a much easier time forming before pushing south through East Texas during the second half of our Monday and potentially overnight into early Tuesday. Scattered rain chances remain in the forecast for our Tuesday afternoon before skies look to mostly dry out by the midpoint of the next workweek. Thanks to the cold front and scattered rain chances, expect temperatures to drop back down to slightly below average for a few days, mainly in the lower 90s.

