East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

New state law gives parents, guardians more authority to hold kids back, repeat classes during pandemic

Parents must notify their child’s school district in writing before the year starts.
Parents and guardians have more authority to decide on if their child should be held back.
Parents and guardians have more authority to decide on if their child should be held back.
By Clay Falls
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the school year fast approaching, you might not know about a new state law that gives parents and guardians more authority on if your child should be held back.

Many parents are just hearing about Senate Bill 1697 which took effect this summer.

For pre-kindergarten to 8th grade it means you can ask your child to repeat the grade they were in. For high school-age kids, you can request they repeat a course if you think they need improvement.

Amanda Hernandez has four kids in Bryan ISD and is glad to hear about new options for parents and guardians about their child’s education.

With the squeals of laughter coming from the local splashpad, Hernandez’s children aren’t quite ready for school to start in a few weeks.

“They did go to summer school, but they needed help with one class but they still passed them,” said Hernandez.

The Texas Education Agency says if you want this option on holding back or having children repeat a course, you have to notify your school district or charter school in writing before the new year starts.

“Essentially this is another tool in the toolbelt in terms of combating the COVID slide and the education effects of COVID- 19. And who better than to assess where kids are than their own parents?,” said Jake Kobersky, a Texas Education Agency spokesperson.

He said they don’t have any data on how many parents might make this choice for their child.

“This is something that parents have never really been empowered to do before so essentially we’re just trying to make this option... Make parents aware,” Kobersky said.

“Ultimately if a parent is not comfortable, if their child is not comfortable, if they want to make this decision for their child, a parent or guardian ultimately has the final say to make this decision,” said Kobersky.

The new rule applies to all Texas public and charter schools for this coming school year.

Starting in the 2022 school year it will only apply for kids in grades pre-k through 3rd grade.

We have details from the TEA here.

We have an FAQ on the law here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Teachers Association president says governor ‘definitely overstepping’ on masks
Texas Teachers Association president calls on Gov. Abbott to allow school districts to issue mask mandates as COVID-19 cases rise
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Coy Jones, Sr. in connection with a homicide...
Sheriff: Rusk County murder suspect captured after manhunt
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck overturns at ESE Loop 323 at Troup Hwy in Tyler
18-wheeler back upright at ESE Loop 323, Troup Hwy in Tyler, traffic clearing
San Antonio police say three young children told an officer that “Mommy's dead," then led the...
“Mommy’s dead”: 3 Texas kids lead police to bleeding mother
60-year-old Patricia Eifert of Jasper, Texas
Mother shot to death inside recently purchased home in North Texas

Latest News

Lifeguards at Splash Kingdom in Nacogdoches practice their weekly training
Lifeguards help save 3-year-old child’s life after near-drowning experience
Realtor Jason Jones poses as Elvis to sell this listing.
SELL HOUSE ROCK: Elvis wants you to buy his Smith County real estate listing
Elvis realtor
SELL HOUSE ROCK: Elvis wants you to buy his Smith County real estate listing
WebXtra: Closed for 5 years, Cain Center in Athens reopening
Closed for 5 years, Cain Center in Athens reopening
Jasper woman killed
Suspects accused of murdering Jasper woman arrested