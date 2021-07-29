Nacogdoches waterpark credits lifeguard training for successful rescue of 3-year-old

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Staff at Splash Kingdom Family Waterpark in Nacogdoches performed a successful rescue on a three-year-old child this week. Due to the persistent efforts of the lifeguards, the child is healthy and safe. Company CEO Johnny Blevins says they train their lifeguards to prepare for rescues daily, and this week’s issue proves how amazing their staff is at retaining information from their regular drills.

“Our lifeguards are trained under a program with Jeff Ellison Associates, it’s an international lifeguard license, I’m an instructor, many of our managers are instructors for our staff. So we go through a big training initially, but it definitely does not stop there on a daily and weekly basis we have in service trainings on all types of things like CPR, to our rescues, to conscious rescues, to unconscious rescues,” Blevins said.

