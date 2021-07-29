Masks now required on Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Effective immediately masks will now be required in all Fort Hood facilities.

The Deputy Secretary of Defense released a memorandum stating that effective July 28th:

In areas of substantial or high community transmission, DoD requires all Service members, Federal employees, onsite contractor employees, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask in an indoor setting in installations and other facilities owned, leased or otherwise controlled by DoD.

Service members, Federal employees, onsite contractor employees, and visitors who are not fully vaccinated also need to continue to physically distance consistent with applicable CDC and DoD Force Health Protection guidance.

DoD installations, other facilities, and worksites shall, as soon as possible, post signs and post information on their websites clarifying what masking requirements apply in each installation, other facility, and worksite.