Masks now required on Fort Hood

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)((AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File))
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Effective immediately masks will now be required in all Fort Hood facilities.

The Deputy Secretary of Defense released a memorandum stating that effective July 28th:

  • In areas of substantial or high community transmission, DoD requires all Service members, Federal employees, onsite contractor employees, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask in an indoor setting in installations and other facilities owned, leased or otherwise controlled by DoD.
  • Service members, Federal employees, onsite contractor employees, and visitors who are not fully vaccinated also need to continue to physically distance consistent with applicable CDC and DoD Force Health Protection guidance.
  • DoD installations, other facilities, and worksites shall, as soon as possible, post signs and post information on their websites clarifying what masking requirements apply in each installation, other facility, and worksite.
  • Organizations should consult with their servicing Labor Relations Office for guidance regarding implementation for bargaining unit employees.

The III Corps and FOrt Hood Facebook page also released information on how Fort Hood personnel and families could get vaccinated.

⭐️⭐️⭐️On behalf of the Commanding General of III Corps and Fort Hood: Fort Hood Teammates, The CDC currently defines...

Posted by III Corps and Fort Hood on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

