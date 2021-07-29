Looking back on events at Harvey Hall, set to be demolished Monday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After more than 40 years, one of Tyler’s largest venues is about to come down. The city plans to demolish the Harvey Hall Convention Center Monday. They’re making room for a new convention center.

“It was built in the early 1970s. It was added on a little bit later. There was a small addition done, so it’s really served its purpose in our community,” said Stephanie Franklin, the Tyler Deputy City Manager. She has worked for the city for about 18 years and seen many people and events come and go.

“We do anything from large weddings to car shows. We’ve had large conventions, we’ve had a square dancing convention, you name it, it has happened there,” said Franklin.

Discussions around redoing the conference center have been going on for almost 12 years, as the complex is outdated. ”The Rose Garden being our number one tourist attraction here and what we’re known for, which is the City of Roses,” she said. “It was important for us to start to look at what do we need to do to make sure that we can revitalize this area.”

Franklin said one of the biggest events is the Rose Festival and parade.

“We’ve had many, many conferences. We’ve had Mistletoe and Magic every year, which is done by the Tyler Junior League but brings people regionally and tourists in for a shopping experience,” Franklin said.

Most recently, Harvey Hall was used by North East Texas Public Health District to host the regional COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

“That was anything from drive-thrus, to coming into the facility, it was completely dedicated to that,” Franklin said. “Then while we were doing that, the East Texas Food Bank was using the facility almost weekly for almost a year to give out food to our community during COVID.”

Demolition is set for Monday at 11 a.m. The city said there will be a designated safe spot for the public to watch.

The city does not have any events planned in this area until demolition is complete.

