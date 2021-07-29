East Texas Now Business Break
Kilgore man sentenced to 8 years for selling meth in Smith County

Christopher Marcell Mumphrey, 43, of Kilgore
Christopher Marcell Mumphrey, 43, of Kilgore(Gregg County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Kilgore man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking in Smith County.

Christopher Marcell Mumphrey, 43, pleaded guilty on March 20, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison today.

According to information presented in court, on Feb. 5, 2020, Mumphrey was a passenger in a vehicle that was used to transport and distribute methamphetamine in Smith County.  Mumphrey exited the vehicle and signaled to the buyer to approach the vehicle to complete the transaction. 

Mumphrey was indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 6, 2000 and charged with federal drug trafficking violations.

Previous story: Kilgore man pleads guilty to meth trafficking charges

