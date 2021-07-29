East Texas Now Business Break
Harrison County Jail reports 4 cases of COVID-19

(Pixabay)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher says that there are four cases of COVID-19 at the county jail.

Sheriff Fletcher says one person is asymptomatic and the remaining three have very mild symptoms. The individuals that have been confirmed have been placed in isolation and quarantine. No inmate has been hospitalized with any illness and correct measures are in place as prescribed by the Center for Disease control and Texas Jail Standards.

Fletcher says the jail staff recognized the symptoms and reacted quickly.

Fletcher wrote, “Since March 2020 and the initial concerns regarding Covid-19, Harrison County has experienced an occasional case, as with many jail settings throughout the United States. This jail continually disinfects and cleans with the same products that hospitals use. Thankfully, both of the jails are familiar with Covid-19 restrictions, protocols, and operational guidelines, and the transition will be smooth with any Covid-19 inmate. The Care, Custody, and Control may be the mission of the jail staff for the inmates, however, their health and well-being is also our obligation.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

