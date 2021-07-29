East Texas Now Business Break
Governor Abbott issues executive order ‘providing clarity and uniformity’ in Texas COVID-19 response

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Abbott on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 ordered lawmakers back to work in July, raising expectations of another attempt to pass new voting restrictions after Democrats blocked the GOP's first try with a dramatic late-night walkout in May.(Eric Gay | AP Photo/Eric Gay, file)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott has issued an executive order today combining several existing COVID-19 executive orders against the mask and vaccine mandates.

According to Abbott’s statement, the executive order will provide clarity and uniformity in Texas’s continued fight against COVID-19.

“Today’s executive order will provide clarity and uniformity in the Lone Star State’s continued fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “The new Executive Order emphasizes that the path forward relies on personal responsibility rather than government mandates. Texans have mastered the safe practices that help to prevent and avoid the spread of COVID-19. They have the individual right and responsibility to decide for themselves and their children whether they will wear masks, open their businesses, and engage in leisure activities. Vaccines, which remain in abundant supply, are the most effective defense against the virus, and they will always remain voluntary – never forced – in the State of Texas.”

