Gov. Abbott joins pro-life amicus brief in U.S. Supreme Court

Texas Governor Greg Abbott. (Source: KLTV News Staff)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Abbott joined a group of governors filing an amicus brief in a U.S. Supreme Court challenge today.

The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, is a pending challenge to a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

At issue in the case are elective abortions, and whether or not all pre-viability prohibitions are unconstitutional.

According to a news release, Gov. Abbott has a “strong interest” in seeing that federal judges leave such policy questions to the state, citing the numerous bills he’s signed against abortion in Texas.

“In Texas, we work to spare every child from the ravages of abortion, which is why I am proud to join my fellow governors in protecting the unborn,” said Abbott.

Amicus brief’s are legal documents given to a court of law containing advice relating to a case.

Click here to read the full brief.

