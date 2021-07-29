Fort Hood Soldier accused of picking up immigrants

EDWARDS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Hood soldier is accused of picking up immigrants in Edwards County west of Kerrville.

An Edwards County deputy pulled the soldier over on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

“While interviewing him, the deputy determined that he was in the area to pick up illegal aliens,” the post said.

The information was shared with other law enforcement agencies and the soldier was pulled over several hours later on U.S. Highway 277 with four immigrants in the car, the post said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Thursday confirmed the arrest of Vinchy Jean-Baptiste, 21, of Florida on four counts of human smuggling.

Jean-Baptiste is a Fort Hood specialist who’s assigned to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment.

He has been assigned to Fort Hood since 2019.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.