Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Only a few PM showers/thundershowers today, and even fewer on Friday. Saturday and Sunday should remain dry, however, late on Sunday evening, a few showers may enter the northern sections of East Texas as we await a cold front to move into the northern areas on Monday morning. At this time, we are not certain if the front will move through all of East Texas, however, it will increase our rain chances, both north and south, on Monday to nearly 50%. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible as this front moves into the area. Up to, and until that time, we are looking for a mostly sunny sky along with hot afternoon temperatures. Heat Advisories are in effect through at least Friday at 7PM and are likely to be in effect throughout the weekend. Highs in the middle to upper 90s are expected with Heat Index Values from 104-109 degrees. Much cooler early next week as the clouds and rain move in with the front. Best rain chances will be on Monday with a slow decrease in chances on Tuesday and just a few possible on Wednesday. By next Thursday, we are looking at partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. High and Low temperatures should be below normal for next week.

Thursday’s Weather: Hot and humid again today. A few showers, thunderstorms possible