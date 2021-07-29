East Texas Now Business Break
Divers work to pull newly discovered machine, trailer out of Lake Cypress

Franklin County officials are working to remove a machine and trailer from Lake Cypress.
Franklin County officials are working to remove a machine and trailer from Lake Cypress.(KLTV)
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Personnel working with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are trying to pull a dredger machine and trailer out of Lake Cypress.

The machine has been in the lake for 16 years but was just discovered three days ago.

Sheriff Ricky Jones said the machine is a dredger. It was not reported when it first went into the lake. It was discovered by divers.

Jones said there are concerns the dredger may have contaminated the water and charges could be filed against the owner of the machine.

