Dak Prescott suffers small setback at camp

OXNARD, California (KLTV) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback suffered a small setback on Wednesday as he looks to return to the field after his serious ankle injury last season.

Prescott only went through a few plays in pads on Wednesday before being pulled due to shoulder soreness. According to the Cowboys an MRI was ordered and Prescott has a muscle strain in his right shoulder.

“I felt some soreness when making certain throws today, and I really just decided not to push things too far,” Prescott told the teams website. “Better to be cautious and smart about it. I don’t see this as any kind of serious setback. We’ll treat it on a daily basis, and I’ll be fine.”

The team will take the injury day to day. Garrett Gilbert stepped up after Prescott left camp. The team also has Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush on the roster.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.