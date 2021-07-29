East Texas Now Business Break
Cowboys looking for a better defense after subpar 2020

Dan Quinn
Dan Quinn(KLTV)
By Michael Coleman and Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OXNARD, California (KLTV) - After going 6-10 last season, the Dallas Cowboys needed a change.

The first change was firing defensive coordinator Mike Nolan and bringing in Dan Quinn. The moved was questioned following Quinn’s lack of success as head coach for the Atlanta Falcons. Quinn though might be a better DC then head coach. Quinn was instrumental in building the ‘Legion of Boom’ in Seattle.

Quinn has an more aggressive approach to defensive scheming.

“The better the team does the better we all do,” Quinn said. “Having a real clear vision of your job and you can nail that every single time is a really powerful statement and making sure the rules that you won you bet on you every single time.”

The next step was the draft. The Cowboys went all in on defense, using every pick on that side of the ball.

Youngster Micah Parsons can do a lot, so it’s hard to tell him to slow down.  He wants to be great in a hurry, Quinn sees that and has plans for the rookie from Penn State.

“I think what was nice about the spring being able to go through practices you had a chance to see with some of his strengths lie,” Quinn said. “That was a good piece for me as it went through the spring and then into the summer so I could negotiate and look at some packages and say how would we feature him in some ways.”

