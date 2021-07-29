East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Cherokee County Electric Cooperative Association to provide more broadband opportunities to East Texas counties

The Cherokee County Electric Cooperative Association says the new broadband service system will...
The Cherokee County Electric Cooperative Association says the new broadband service system will be on par with the services offered in big cities.(kltv)
By Justin Honore
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Electric Cooperative Association is partnering with the county to improve internet and electricity coverage for many East Texans.

They are hoping that this next initiative can significantly help those in rural counties.

“We will be connecting our substations to our downstream devices this will allow us to have more reliable electrical service and a more robust system,” said Bart Bauer, who is the Cherokee County Electric Cooperative director of engineering.

The company is looking to expand broadband services to homes throughout Cherokee, Smith, Rusk and Nacogdoches county. A system that they say will be on par with big cities.

“It brings us into the modern world where we will have services that you only find in the metropolitan areas,” said Bauer.

They will be able to provide broadband services to consumers who have either an overhead power line or an underground power line. They hope that this new initiative will be able to help these areas develop.

“There are underserved and unserved areas in these rural areas and we will be able to provide lighting fast speeds for instance for broadband as people are working from home and it will allow the county to develop and prosper,” said Bauer.

The Cherokee County Electric Cooperative Association hopes to start construction on the project by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Coy Jones, Sr. in connection with a homicide...
Sheriff: Rusk County murder suspect captured after manhunt
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Pictured are Jesse Hasten (left) and Matthew Jones. (Source: Smith County sheriff's Office)
2 injured men arrested in Smith County after gunfight
San Antonio police say three young children told an officer that “Mommy's dead," then led the...
“Mommy’s dead”: 3 Texas kids lead police to bleeding mother
An ambulance is seen at the site of a plant leak in Laporte, Texas.
Texas chemical plant leak leaves 2 dead, 30 hospitalized

Latest News

Judy Akridge
Silver Alert issued for missing Longview woman last seen on W. Marshall
Masks In School
Masks In Schools
Dusty Hill
Dusty Hill
Backyard Rentals Slammed
Backyard Rentals Slammed