Cherokee County Electric Cooperative Association to provide more broadband opportunities to East Texas counties

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Electric Cooperative Association is partnering with the county to improve internet and electricity coverage for many East Texans.

They are hoping that this next initiative can significantly help those in rural counties.

“We will be connecting our substations to our downstream devices this will allow us to have more reliable electrical service and a more robust system,” said Bart Bauer, who is the Cherokee County Electric Cooperative director of engineering.

The company is looking to expand broadband services to homes throughout Cherokee, Smith, Rusk and Nacogdoches county. A system that they say will be on par with big cities.

“It brings us into the modern world where we will have services that you only find in the metropolitan areas,” said Bauer.

They will be able to provide broadband services to consumers who have either an overhead power line or an underground power line. They hope that this new initiative will be able to help these areas develop.

“There are underserved and unserved areas in these rural areas and we will be able to provide lighting fast speeds for instance for broadband as people are working from home and it will allow the county to develop and prosper,” said Bauer.

The Cherokee County Electric Cooperative Association hopes to start construction on the project by the end of the year.

