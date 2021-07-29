East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

CDC mask guidance met with hostility by leading Republicans

Republicans are responding with hostility to new masking guidance from public health officials.
Republicans are responding with hostility to new masking guidance from public health officials.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Republicans are responding with hostility to new masking guidance from public health officials.

It’s opening a new front in the cultural war over COVID-19 restrictions just as efforts to try to persuade large swaths of unvaccinated Americans to get the shots appeared to be making headway.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors if they live in areas with high rates of virus transmission.

Republican governors from Texas to South Dakota slammed the advice as wrong-headed.

And on Capitol Hill, clashes between members devolved into insults and screaming matches.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Coy Jones, Sr. in connection with a homicide...
Sheriff: Rusk County murder suspect captured after manhunt
Texas Teachers Association president says governor ‘definitely overstepping’ on masks
Texas Teachers Association president calls on Gov. Abbott to allow school districts to issue mask mandates as COVID-19 cases rise
San Antonio police say three young children told an officer that “Mommy's dead," then led the...
“Mommy’s dead”: 3 Texas kids lead police to bleeding mother
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck overturns at ESE Loop 323 at Troup Hwy in Tyler
18-wheeler back upright at ESE Loop 323, Troup Hwy in Tyler, traffic clearing
An ambulance is seen at the site of a plant leak in Laporte, Texas.
Texas chemical plant leak leaves 2 dead, 30 hospitalized

Latest News

WebXtra: Over $15,000 donated in back to school backpack drive in Jacksonville
WebXtra: Over $15,000 donated in back to school backpack drive in Jacksonville
WebXtra: Over $15,000 donated in back to school backpack drive in Jacksonville
Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa leave Federal Courthouse in Midland
Plea agreement hearing scheduled for Midlander charged in Capitol riot
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Hot and humid again today. A few showers, thunderstorms possible