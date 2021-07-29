East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Airplane makes emergency landing in Rusk County

Student and flight instructor uninjured
Airplane makes emergency landing in Rusk County
Airplane makes emergency landing in Rusk County(Nic Jones Elderville-Lakeport VFD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Blake Holland
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An airplane occupied by a flight instructor and student pilot made an emergency landing south of the East Texas Regional Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Airplane makes emergency landing in Rusk County
Airplane makes emergency landing in Rusk County(Nic Jones Elderville-Lakeport VFD)

The plane landed in a field near Lake Cherokee off of CR 2118, according to Michael Searcy with the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.

Searcy said the plane’s two occupants, a flight instructor and student pilot, were not injured. The occupants said soon after taking off they lost engine power.

Caption

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Coy Jones, Sr. in connection with a homicide...
Sheriff: Rusk County murder suspect captured after manhunt
Texas Teachers Association president says governor ‘definitely overstepping’ on masks
Texas Teachers Association president calls on Gov. Abbott to allow school districts to issue mask mandates as COVID-19 cases rise
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck overturns at ESE Loop 323 at Troup Hwy in Tyler
18-wheeler back upright at ESE Loop 323, Troup Hwy in Tyler, traffic clearing
San Antonio police say three young children told an officer that “Mommy's dead," then led the...
“Mommy’s dead”: 3 Texas kids lead police to bleeding mother
An ambulance is seen at the site of a plant leak in Laporte, Texas.
Texas chemical plant leak leaves 2 dead, 30 hospitalized

Latest News

The pilot had engine trouble
PHOTOS: Instructor, student pilot make emergency landing in Rusk County
Colley is a registered sex offender and is armed and dangerous.
Trinity County Sheriff: Manhunt underway for registered sex offender who fled from law enforcement
WebXtra: Closed for 5 years, Cain Center in Athens reopening
WebXtra: Closed for 5 years, Cain Center in Athens reopening
WebXtra: Closed for 5 years, Cain Center in Athens reopening