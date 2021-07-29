RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An airplane occupied by a flight instructor and student pilot made an emergency landing south of the East Texas Regional Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Airplane makes emergency landing in Rusk County (Nic Jones Elderville-Lakeport VFD)

The plane landed in a field near Lake Cherokee off of CR 2118, according to Michael Searcy with the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.

Searcy said the plane’s two occupants, a flight instructor and student pilot, were not injured. The occupants said soon after taking off they lost engine power.

