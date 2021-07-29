ABC News’ Deputy Political Director discusses chances of passing infrastructure bill in Senate

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ABC News’ Deputy Political Director Averi Harper joined East Texas Now to discuss the latest developments in Washington.

Harper said the Senate voted to advance the bi-partisan trillion-dollar infrastructure package sayjng if passed it would be a “feather in the cap of the Biden administration.”

She said there is a long way to go before the bill reaches the president’s desk. The bill provides for supporting conventional infrastructure items like roads, bridges, broadband, and even the electrical grid, however, Harper said support from all 50 Democratic senators would be needed to pass the social items such as healthcare, education, and climate change, and that unified support is not there.

