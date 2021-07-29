East Texas Now Business Break
20 East Texas athletes to be honored at banquet, receive scholarships

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Josh Russell, a sports medicine surgeon with Longview Orthopedics joined East Texas Now to discuss an awards banquet hosted by Longview Orthopedics.

Twenty East Texas student-athletes from high schools and colleges nominated by their coaches and athletic trainers will each receive a monetary scholarship.

Dr. Russell says this is the first banquet but hopes this will become an annual event.

