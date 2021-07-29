East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

2 Texas Tech athletes ineligible to compete at Olympics

Olympic Rings are seen next to the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in...
Olympic Rings are seen next to the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Lausanne on March 17, 2020, amid the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). - The International Olympic Committee is holding high-level talks as doubts grow over the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and with some in Japan urging officials not to risk lives by pressing ahead during the coronavirus emergency. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)(KWTX)
By Andrew Wood
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (KCBD) - Days before Texas Tech’s two-time triple jump champion Ruth Usoro and signee sprinter Rosemary Chukwuma were scheduled to lace up the sneakers for Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, they learned they are unable to do so.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, which was put in place by the International Association of Athletics Federation in 2017 to minimize doping, announced Chukwuma and Usoro were among 10 in their nation barred from the track because of a lack of submitted drug tests.

In 2020, Nigeria was added to the AIU’s list of nations most at-risk for doping.  The two Red Raider runners are among 20 athletes in the same predicament.  Even if the athletes appeal, there may not be enough time as track and field begins Friday.

While donning the Red & Black, Usoro had a successful spring with the Red Raiders earning national titles- both in indoor and outdoor.  This comes after a successful career at South Plains College.  

Chukwuma just finished her tenure at South Plains College, and recently signed to run for Tech.  She was expected to be an integral part of Nigeria’s 4 x 100m relay team.

Texas Tech track and field coach Wes Kittley said neither athletes are at fault, and said the responsibility came from the Athletes Federation of Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Federation was supposed to have three tests performed on all their athletes within ten months prior to the Olympic games.  Ruth or Rosemary knew nothing about this it was never notified by the Nigerian Federation or anyone this needed to happen, so those tests were never given. That is the problem they were not tested ten months prior.  A tremendous ball was dropped by the Nigerian Federation by either not knowing this (or) just failing to get the ten athletes that this affects on their team.  Terrible and really shows how did functional their federation is.  Ruth has never failed a drug test! In this case, she never took them and didn’t know she needed to.”

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Teachers Association president says governor ‘definitely overstepping’ on masks
Texas Teachers Association president calls on Gov. Abbott to allow school districts to issue mask mandates as COVID-19 cases rise
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Coy Jones, Sr. in connection with a homicide...
Sheriff: Rusk County murder suspect captured after manhunt
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck overturns at ESE Loop 323 at Troup Hwy in Tyler
18-wheeler back upright at ESE Loop 323, Troup Hwy in Tyler, traffic clearing
San Antonio police say three young children told an officer that “Mommy's dead," then led the...
“Mommy’s dead”: 3 Texas kids lead police to bleeding mother
60-year-old Patricia Eifert of Jasper, Texas
Mother shot to death inside recently purchased home in North Texas

Latest News

Former Texas Tech men's golfers Mito Pereira and Hurly Long have earned the honor compete for...
Former Texas Tech golfers earn Olympic bid
Rain clouds move in over National Stadium Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Tokyo, one month before...
Tokyo shapes up to be No-Fun Olympics with many rules, tests
Wil London competes in the men's 400-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials...
Central Texas native, former Baylor Bear make United States Olympic Team
People walk by posters to promote the Olympic Games planned to start in the summer of 2021, in...
Tokyo Olympics to allow local fans — but with strict limits
Seventeen Aggies Look to Punch Tickets to Tokyo