Wills Point man accused of driving over stepdad; mother also arrested

Braxten Henderson and Jamie Johnson
Braxten Henderson and Jamie Johnson(Van Zandt County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Wills Point man and his mother accused of killing a man when he was run over by a vehicle.

Jamie Wayne Johnson, 40, and Braxten Robert Henderson, 20, are each charged with first-degree murder.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a disturbance on County Road 3808 at 7:56 p.m. Tuesday. According to the press release, it was determined a domestic disturbance resulted in a 40-year-old man being run over and killed by a vehicle driven by Henderson, who was the victim’s stepson. The victim was identified as Bradley Dickson, of Forney.

Investigators determined Dickson’s common-law wife, Johnson, was also involved in the death. Henderson’s bond is set at $1 million. Henderson’s bond has not yet been set.

