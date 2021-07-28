Wills Point man accused of driving over stepdad; mother also arrested

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Wills Point man and his mother accused of killing a man when he was run over by a vehicle.

Jamie Wayne Johnson, 40, and Braxten Robert Henderson, 20, are each charged with first-degree murder.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a disturbance on County Road 3808 at 7:56 p.m. Tuesday. According to the press release, it was determined a domestic disturbance resulted in a 40-year-old man being run over and killed by a vehicle driven by Henderson, who was the victim’s stepson. The victim was identified as Bradley Dickson, of Forney.

Investigators determined Dickson’s common-law wife, Johnson, was also involved in the death. Henderson’s bond is set at $1 million. Henderson’s bond has not yet been set.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.