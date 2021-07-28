Tyler homeowners, solar advocates pleased with revised solar ordinance

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A change came to a controversial Tyler ordinance this morning. One that will allow residents to install solar energy panels on any roof, provided they are flush-mounted and color restricted.

Tyler homeowners, solar businesses, and solar advocates were pleased after learning that they will be able to once again install solar without restriction from the city, with proper permits. Yvonne Wright is the co-owner of Wright Way Solar Technologies and says she’s pleased.

“Ideally the goal would be no ordinance. There’s no ordinance for installing satellite dishes on your house, there’s no ordinance for getting a new air conditioner or refrigerator, why do I need an ordinance for a solar panel?” Wright said.

Kyle Kingma is the City Planner for Tyler and said the ordinance was adopted in 2012 and was intended to address concerns about the technology at the time for solar panels. The city’s revision is now consistent with a state law that will be effective on September 1. The new state law prohibits municipalities from prohibiting or restricting solar installation by residential or small commercial customers. All who spoke at the meeting were in favor of the change.

“It does allow us the freedom to install solar where it needs to be on the house for maximum efficiency, so we’re pleased about that,” Wright said.

Larry Lowry is a homeowner who had solar panels installed in Fall 2016. He said the south roof is normally the preferred location to capture the most sun, but in his situation, “has tall trees from my neighbor. I can’t go in there and cut my neighbor’s trees down, that would not work… I’m pleased that the action that was taken today does not prohibit others within the city to enjoy the benefits of solar. They are great.”

Mayor Don Warren said this agenda item was brought up in March and they didn’t vote on it because it needed more discussion. When asked if he thought they’d make the change without the state law, he said, “That’s a good question. There’s several people on the council and each person has an equal vote, so I can’t say,” Warren said. “But I will say this, we are not anti-solar, we are pro-renewable energy as are so many people, so I can’t tell you for sure if it would’ve passed without state involvement or not.”

Wright said they have permits at the permit office right now that are pending this meeting. She said they are waiting to see if they will get approved.

Mayor Warren said the change is effective immediately.

