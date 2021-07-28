TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler overturns at ESE Loop 323 at Troup Hwy in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A rollover wreck has occurred at one of Tyler’s busiest intersections Wednesday night.

According to our reporter at the scene, one lane of southbound traffic on Troup is able to get by the wreck, which involves an overturned 18 wheeler. Tyler police listed the crash as a pin-in wreck. It occurred around 6:30 p.m.

Officer Thomas Guerrero said that the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital via ambulance to be checked out.

Guerrero also said that the situation will be going on for several hours, as it will take time to unload the truck’s trailer before they can right it again.

When they are working to flip it over, he said the outside and middle southbound lanes of Troup Hwy will be blocked off, and that the outside and middle eastbound lanes of Loop 323 will be blocked off.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.

Traffic is congested around the wreck. (KLTV/Andrew Tate)

