East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas Teachers Association president says governor ‘definitely overstepping’ on masks

By Julian Esparza
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas State Teachers Association president said school districts should have local control when it comes to mask mandates.

Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an order banning the enforcement of masks at all state institutions, which include public schools.

The TSTA issued a call to Abbott on Tuesday to remove the ban. The move came after the CDC recommended masks for all students and staff for the beginning of the school year.

TSTA President Ovidia Molina appeared on East Texas Now Wednesday.

“We believe the school districts should have local control,” Molina said. “The governor is definitely overstepping. He hasn’t listened to educators who are asking for safety.”

“It’s unbelievable we have to beg our governor to try to keep us safe,” she said.

Molina said she believes masks work at stopping the spread of COVID-19. She also criticized Abbott’s idea that Texas should depend on personal responsibility.

“If personal responsibility were enough, we wouldn’t see cases going up,” Molina said.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Coy Jones, Sr. in connection with a homicide...
Sheriff: Rusk County murder suspect captured after manhunt
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Pictured are Jesse Hasten (left) and Matthew Jones. (Source: Smith County sheriff's Office)
2 injured men arrested in Smith County after gunfight
Sheriff: Surveillance showed woman was not attacked before shooting other woman
Woman charged with murdering homeless Houston-area woman
An ambulance is seen at the site of a plant leak in Laporte, Texas.
Texas chemical plant leak leaves 2 dead, dozens injured

Latest News

Baylor Scott & White to require all workers, volunteers, vendors to be vaccinated against COVID-19
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Rails
Kilgore finds creative way to repurpose handrails about to be scrapped
WEBXTRA: Kilgore rails
WEBXTRA: Kilgore reclaims rails